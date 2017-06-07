Your 2 Cents: OU Head Coach Bob Stoops Announces Retirement - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Your 2 Cents: OU Head Coach Bob Stoops Announces Retirement

Bob Stoops shocked the Sooner Nation Wednesday by retiring out of the blue.

Here's what some of you had to say about it, Susan first, "If this is what he feels he needs to do then we must back him in his decision! He has given us a great 18 yrs."

Lance added, "First coach I've watched at OU in my life time that left on his terms. Left the program in better shape than when he was hired."

Mickey said, "I think it's time. There's been too much going on with his players doing things that had they not been OU football players, they'd be in jail."

From Serena, "Not an OU fan, however, I have nothing but respect for Stoops. He has made all of his team be accountable for their actions."

Debbie wrote, "The fact that his retirement is "effective immediately" makes me think that there is something else going on that we don't know."

Missy pointed out, "Wish he could have waited a day or two to announce so that the OU softball team could enjoy the news spotlight a little longer."

Betty Jean said, "Coach Stoops was/is a supporter of Special Needs Children! An example of love for others on and off the field."

Finally, from DeLois, "He will be missed but loved part of statement a quote from the Bible. Have a great retirement and just a big thank you!"

