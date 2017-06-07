Small Chance Of Showers, Storms In Far Western OK Wednesday Even - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Small Chance Of Showers, Storms In Far Western OK Wednesday Evening

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A weak wave of energy moving through the western part of the state will keep an outside chance of a shower or storm in far Western and Northwest Oklahoma Wednesday evening and overnight. Temperatures will drop to the upper 50's overnight.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and very warm with highs in the mid 80's. There is a slight chance of storms in Western and Northwest Oklahoma Thursday afternoon, with increasing chances Thursday night in Western and Southwest Oklahoma.  

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
