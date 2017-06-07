College Football Reacts To Bob Stoops' Retirement

Bob Stoops shocked the college football world on Wednesday when he announced he was retiring.

Here's a look at how the college football world reacted:

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban

"Bob is a great friend and one of the best coaches in the country during his time at Oklahoma," Saban said. "I have had the pleasure of knowing him and his family for over 40 years. I have always had so much respect for Bob because of his professionalism and his integrity. The quality of teams he has been able to field on a consistent basis is second to none. We wish him well in whatever he chooses to do in the future."

Texas Head Coach Tom Herman

"Coach Stoops' record of success and his legacy at Oklahoma are well documented and firmly established. I was a young graduate assistant at Texas when he took over at Oklahoma. At the time, they were struggling, and he changed that in a hurry. He was driven, passionate and determined to build something great, and he did so at an extremely high level for a long, long time. He will be sorely missed at Oklahoma, in the Big 12 and on the landscape of college football."

Texas Tech Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury

"Bob Stoops is one of the greatest college football coaches to ever walk the sideline. It was an honor to play and coach against him. I wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors and golf game."

Steve Spurrier

"It was a surprise but not a complete shock. Bobby always indicated he wasn't going to coach forever. There is life after coaching and once he decided the time was right, he was going to move on. He wanted to go out at the right time and he feels good about where the program is right now. He has left a good team for Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma program."

Texas A&M Head Coach Kevin Sumlin

"Bob is a tremendous mentor to so many players and coaches, including myself. Not only is he a great mentor to me, but he and his wife, Carol have been great friends to Char and I for many years. His success and logevity speak for themselves. He will be a success in whatever pursues. We wish Bob and his family the very best."

OU Men's Basketball Coach Lon Kruger

“We are so grateful for the impact and legacy of Coach Stoops. His accomplishments at the University of Oklahoma speak for themselves. He is a master of his craft, a leader of men and the ideal ambassador for our university. Throughout his career, Coach Stoops performed and achieved at the highest level while representing Oklahoma and all of our athletic programs in a first class manner. He has been a great friend, colleague and leader.”

Not only remember Bob Stoops as winningest coach in Oklahoma history but it will be because of how nice he always treated me! @OU_Football — Barry Switzer (@Barry_Switzer) June 8, 2017

Shocking news regarding Bob Stoops-Talked w/ him earlier today & he seems at peace w/ his decision-Sooners in great hands w/ Lincoln Riley! — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) June 7, 2017

Tremendous career for @OU_CoachStoops Few have done it any better. It was my pleasure to compete against and since cover you and your teams — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) June 7, 2017

Sending positive wishes to Bob Stoops for long, happy, HEALTHY retirement. And salute for Tremendous 18 year run at @OU_Football ! — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) June 7, 2017

WHAT!?! Coach Stoops!?! Mannnnn heck naw!! — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) June 7, 2017

Governor Mary Fallin Statement on the Retirement of OU Football Coach Bob Stoops: pic.twitter.com/7adsLcHv9c — Governor Mary Fallin (@GovMaryFallin) June 7, 2017

Coach I just want to thank you for all the love you've shown my family. Beyond football you've… https://t.co/XOeSv7arzR — Sterling Shepard (@sterl_shep3) June 7, 2017

Bob Stoops confirms to me he's retiring. Ppl looking for smoking gun should tap the breaks. Leaving on top w trusted Riley In place. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) June 7, 2017

Man I honestly don't know where to start with this... First I want to say congratulations on a… https://t.co/1dx1WT1fN6 — ?PRIMETIME!!!? (@Joe_MainMixon) June 7, 2017

Bob truly represents what is good about college football and the success of his career speaks for itself. What he means to me as a brother — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) June 7, 2017

and a coach is immeasurable. I wish Bob, Carol and the kids the very best as he moves into the next phase of his life. pic.twitter.com/bGHUMEIeF6 — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) June 7, 2017

If you are wondering how @OU_CoachStoops' current and former players feel about him...just look at my face in this picture. Will be missed. pic.twitter.com/cJTUFxQM2w — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) June 7, 2017

You took a chance on a skinny broke kid from a small city and let me flourish on the biggest stage. I'm forever grateful @OU_CoachStoops — AARON COLVIN (@AColvin_22) June 7, 2017

Thank you for the opportunity. Words will never be enough to show how grateful I am that you changed my life. Legendary. @OU_CoachStoops — Dimitri Flowers (@treeflowers36) June 7, 2017

Its time to go to work! Theres no one I trust more than @LincolnRiley Lets do it coach!!! — Dimitri Flowers (@treeflowers36) June 7, 2017

Love my team and love how close we are as a group! Nothing has changed, and we will stay a family! #Boomer — Steven Parker (@Lil_Stevie21) June 7, 2017

Sad day in Norman- all my best wishes to Bob you had a heck of a run! #BOOMER — Tony Jefferson (@_tonyjefferson) June 7, 2017

You gave me a second chance when I didn't deserve it and I'm forever grateful, thank you for being a great coach and an even better person! pic.twitter.com/XFgsXBbNoU — Obeezy (Oh-Bee-Zee) (@OgboOkoronkwo) June 7, 2017

I appreciate you for giving me a shot at OU and believing in me to get the job done. You meant a… https://t.co/AFu7LVe3zh — Frank Alexander (@frankalex90) June 7, 2017