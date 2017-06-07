College Football Reacts To Bob Stoops' Retirement - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

College Football Reacts To Bob Stoops' Retirement

Bob Stoops shocked the college football world on Wednesday when he announced he was retiring. 

Here's a look at how the college football world reacted: 

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban

"Bob is a great friend and one of the best coaches in the country during his time at Oklahoma," Saban said. "I have had the pleasure of knowing him and his family for over 40 years. I have always had so much respect for Bob because of his professionalism and his integrity. The quality of teams he has been able to field on a consistent basis is second to none. We wish him well in whatever he chooses to do in the future."

Texas Head Coach Tom Herman

"Coach Stoops' record of success and his legacy at Oklahoma are well documented and firmly established. I was a young graduate assistant at Texas when he took over at Oklahoma. At the time, they were struggling, and he changed that in a hurry. He was driven, passionate and determined to build something great, and he did so at an extremely high level for a long, long time. He will be sorely missed at Oklahoma, in the Big 12 and on the landscape of college football."

Texas Tech Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury

"Bob Stoops is one of the greatest college football coaches to ever walk the sideline. It was an honor to play and coach against him. I wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors and golf game."

Steve Spurrier

"It was a surprise but not a complete shock. Bobby always indicated he wasn't going to coach forever. There is life after coaching and once he decided the time was right, he was going to move on. He wanted to go out at the right time and he feels good about where the program is right now. He has left a good team for Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma program."

Texas A&M Head Coach Kevin Sumlin

"Bob is a tremendous mentor to so many players and coaches, including myself. Not only is he a great mentor to me, but he and his wife, Carol have been great friends to Char and I for many years. His success and logevity speak for themselves. He will be a success in whatever pursues. We wish Bob and his family the very best."

OU Men's Basketball Coach Lon Kruger

“We are so grateful for the impact and legacy of Coach Stoops. His accomplishments at the University of Oklahoma speak for themselves. He is a master of his craft, a leader of men and the ideal ambassador for our university. Throughout his career, Coach Stoops performed and achieved at the highest level while representing Oklahoma and all of our athletic programs in a first class manner. He has been a great friend, colleague and leader.”

