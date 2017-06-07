3.4 Magnitude Quake Recorded Near Fairview - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

3.4 Magnitude Quake Recorded Near Fairview

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
FAIRVIEW, Oklahoma -

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake rattled residents in Major County on Wednesday.

The quake struck at approximately 11:41 a.m., four miles to the southeast of the town of Fairview, Oklahoma, or about 71 miles northwest of the OKC metro, at a depth of three miles.

No damage or injuries have been reported with this quake.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.

