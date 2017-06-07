Energy Sinks Phoenix Rising For Fourth-Straight Home Win

Wojciech Wojcik scored two goals to lead OKC Energy FC to a fourth-straight home win, 3-2, over Phoenix Rising FC Tuesday night at Taft Stadium. Kyle Hyland added his second goal of the year in OKC’s win.

The brace marked the first multi-goal game of Wojcik’s Energy FC career and gave the forward three goals in OKC’s last three games.

Wojcik’s first opened the game’s scoring in first half stoppage time. In the final minute of a two-minute stoppage time period, OKC’s Michael Harris sent a cross into the box from the right touchline, where Wojcik leapt over a defender and headed a shot past Phoenix keeper Carl Woszczynski and into the upper-right corner of the net for a 1-0 OKC lead.

After Phoenix’s J.J. Greer Jr. knotted the game at one with a header in the 47th minute, Hyland gave Energy FC a 2-1 lead when he took a bounding cross from Daniel Jackson near the top-right corner of the Phoenix six and powered a shot into the upper-right corner. The 56th minute score gave Energy FC the 2-1 lead.

Fourteen minutes later, Wojcik scored what would be the eventual game-winning goal, punching in the rebound of a Jackson shot.

Phoenix closed the score to 3-2 in the 84th minute, when Eder Arreola moved the ball to the top-left corner of the OKC six and booted a right-footed shot past diving OKC keeper Cody Laurendi.

With its fourth win in five home matches this season, Energy FC improved to 4-5-1, while Phoenix dropped to 4-5-0.

OKC’s next match is a 7:30 p.m. start, Saturday, June 10, when the club welcomes undefeated San Antonio FC to Taft Stadium. The first 2,000 fans through the gates for the match Saturday evening receive a fidget spinner from First Fidelity Bank and Energy FC.