Meth, Money, Stolen Property Recovered In Anadarko Investigation

Five people are behind bars after a stolen property investigation turned up drugs and money at a motel in Anadarko on Tuesday.

The arrested were made Tuesday around 10:40 p.m. at the Knights Inn Motel, located in the 1600 block of E. Central Blvd.

Investigators at the scene located $5,000 in stolen property, but also found more than half a pound of methamphetamine and $2,000 in cash, suspected to be proceeds from drug sales.

The estimated street value of the meth is about $26,500, according to police.

Officers arrested Daryl Sierra, Carolyn Sierra, Emily Quintero, Shannon Highwalker and Garnett Keahbone on complaints of trafficking meth, knowingly concealing stolen property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.

All of the suspects were booked into the Caddo County Jail. Details about possible bonds has not been released.