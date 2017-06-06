Ex-Girlfriend No Longer Under Investigation In Tuttle Home Vanda - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Ex-Girlfriend No Longer Under Investigation In Tuttle Home Vandalism Case

TUTTLE, Oklahoma -

Tuttle Police have cleared a SW Oklahoma City woman in a vandalism investigation involving one of her old boyfriends.

The case centered around the damage to the home, but also the theft of a stash of $20,000 in casino winnings from a bedroom closet. 

Police were called to the victim's house in the early morning hours on May 28. The house had been ransacked, and the windows of the man’s estranged wife’s car had been shattered. The victim showed police Newcastle Casino receipts that police say show the man had recently won $20,000.  

Police said he told them he and his ex had been dating, but had recently broke up. He also said his ex knew where that money was in the house, and told police he thought she might be responsible for the break-in. Police now tell News 9 the woman was not involved in the alleged crime.

News 9's Steve Shaw is following up on the case and will have more tonight at 10 p.m.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
