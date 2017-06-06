Pink Gloves, Kid's Lunch Box Used To Rob South OKC Store

Police believe one suspect is responsible for at least two armed robberies in South Oklahoma City.

On May 30th, surveillance video shows a suspect walking into Wingstop on South Western Avenue. Police said the suspect used a children’s Dora The Explorer lunch box to store the stolen cash. The suspect was also wearing pink gloves and a gray mask.

Roy Castaneda, a Wingstop employee, said the robber pointed the gun at him. “I told him please don’t put the gun on me. His hand were shaking. He was nervous so he could shoot me accidentally.”

Castaneda said the suspect’s reaction was unusual, that the man apologized to him and put the gun down.

The following day on May 31st, Oklahoma City Police Department received another report of an armed robbery, again on the south side. Surveillance video at CDR Electronics captured two men entering the store this time.

Police are certain one suspect is the same person as the Wingstop robbery. Surveillance video shows he was wearing the same gray ski mask and gray jacket. This time, his partner in crime was wearing the pink gloves and a devil’s mask.

Detectives are hoping the unique features will help get the suspects identified.

Joshua Harrison, an employee at CDR Electronics, described the suspects’ behavior as similar to what Castaneda saw. “When they were in here, they were shaking harder than we were. They were just as terrified as we were,” said Harrison, “I was just very concerned that they were going to accidentally pull a trigger and accidentally shoot someone and not even mean to do it.”

Police are asking anyone with information on the two incidents to contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.