FAA Reacts To President Trump's Air Traffic Control Proposal

The President's plan to privatize air traffic control at our nation's airports is being watched closely in Oklahoma City.

2,700 new hire and certified air traffic controllers are training at OKC’s Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center each year. The 3.5 million square foot facility provides training in the latest aviation technology.

But President Donald Trump feels the technology needs to be better.

“For too many years, our country has tolerated too many delays at the airport, too many wait times on the tarmac,” said President Trump Monday.

The White House and supporters point to a process that includes paper strips with aircraft information and the slow roll out of more inefficient digital communication programs.

The President's plan would essentially shift FAA responsibilities to a Private Company. The possible impact on the Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center isn't clear.

“While the FAA has made progress to upgrade our nation's air traffic control system, despite certain constraints, I support looking at new ways to help us provide stable and sufficient funding to more rapidly modernize our system while maintaining the highest level of safety," said FAA Administrator Michael P. Huerta in a statement.

"The proposal to create a separate, non-government air traffic control service provider is a step in a process that needs to involve all users of the airspace system and deliver benefits to the system as a whole.”