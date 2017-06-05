Racist Note Left On Moore Man's Door - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

MOORE, Oklahoma -

A Moore man says he’s been targeted by racist hate speech. 

Oliver Roper had just moved into a rental home on NW 1st St. two weeks ago.  He said when he came home from work Saturday night, someone had left a vile racist note on his front door. 

Roper is black, he has two roommates—a man and woman couple—who are white.  His roommates actually reported the incident to police, who are investigating.  

“We struggled through the civil rights movement, you always think things are getting better and better, and then something like this jumps up like this, and you realize I don’t know if we’ve made any progress or not you know,” Roper said Monday afternoon. 

Moore Police Spokesman Jeremy Lewis says detectives have been assigned to the case.  

