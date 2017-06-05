ODOT Says I-235 Construction Is Ahead Of Schedule

One person was injured, following a shooting in south OKC Wednesday evening.More >>
One person was injured, following a shooting in south OKC Wednesday evening.More >>
The Roman Catholic Church's beatification of an Oklahoma priest killed during a mission in Guatemala more than three decades ago will be broadcast live on the Global Catholic Network.More >>
The Roman Catholic Church's beatification of an Oklahoma priest killed during a mission in Guatemala more than three decades ago will be broadcast live on the Global Catholic Network.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.