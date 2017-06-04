Showers, Storms And Possible Flash Flooding Sunday Across OK

Some of you have already seen a lot of rain Sunday morning and those chances will continue throughout the day.

There's not a lot of upper-level steering wind with this storm system, so these showers and storms the develop have the potential to drop a lot of rain in one area causing some flash flooding. Please keep that in mind if you have to be out Sunday.

Rain and storm chances finally wind down Monday morning as the system slowly moves away. After that, we'll see plenty of sunshine and much warmer to hotter temperatures through next weekend.