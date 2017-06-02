I-235 Construction Expected To Help Drainage Issues - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

I-235 Construction Expected To Help Drainage Issues

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Jackhammers Friday night are going to work dismantling what’s left of the 50th Street Bridge at I-235.  It kicks off the latest phase of an 82-million-dollar I-235 widening project. 

It’s the most expensive road project in state history. 

From now until 8 p.m. Wednesday night, all I-235 traffic between I-44 and and Northeast 36th Street just north of Downtown will be re-routed.  ODOT said the project not only widens I-235 to as many as eight lanes, it alleviates a flooding problem underneath the 50th Street Bridge.

“We are really appreciative of residents who have already found alternative routes, we’ve been really urging them to locate those detours early and practice them,” ODOT Spokesperson Lisa Shearer-Salim said. 

Main detours will be North Classen, Northeast 36th Street, and Lincoln Boulevard.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
