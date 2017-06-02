North Carolina School Hopes To Fill Positions With Disgruntled Oklahoma Teachers

A school district in North Carolina is counting on Oklahoma teachers to help fill positions out east.

For two days they set up a job fair in downtown Oklahoma City.

In 2015 thousands of educators rallied at the Oklahoma Capitol building for more education funding. Their call continued after voters nixed a proposed 1-cent sales tax hike in November. It’s for those reasons recent college graduate, Chelsea Battig is moving.

"Just the support of the state in general, when they didn’t pass the penny tax, I mean come on," said Battig.

After graduating in May, Chelsea said this job fair is exactly what she'd been looking for, her ticket out of Oklahoma.

"I deserve better," said Battig.

Guilford County Schools couldn't agree more. George Boschini is a 40-year educator and a school principal in North Carolina. Since coming to Oklahoma he said he met new and experienced teachers desperate for a better life.

"You should not feel forced to move or relocate just to take care of basic needs and to provide your children with some opportunities," said Boschini.

Chelsea said it's unfortunate that some teachers can't make a living just from their work in the classroom.

"I actually know a teacher that got a second job in retail because he needed to compensate for what he wasn't making in the classroom,” said Battig.

She's hoping by moving her future will be a little brighter.

"With this opportunity you’re starting off right away with more than $10,000 than in Oklahoma," Battig explained.