Garth Brooks To Play Four Concerts In Oklahoma City

The Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood is coming to Oklahoma City for four shows in July.

They will be Friday, July 14, at 7 p.m., and at 10:30 p.m., Saturday, July 15, at 3 p.m., and at 7:30 p.m., at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Tickets for all of the shows went on sale Friday, June 2nd at 10 am at Ticketmaster or by calling 800-745-3000. And in just 57 minutes after tickets were available, a spokersperson for Brooks announced they had set a sales record, with more than 50,000 tickets sold. 

