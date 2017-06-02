Erin Brockovich Returns To Oklahoma To Host Community Meetings

Environmental and consumer advocate Erin Brockovich, together with Weitz & Luxenberg, will return to Oklahoma next week to host two community meetings to discuss earthquakes linked to fracking.

Oklahoma State Representative Cory Williams also joins the community meetings to hear residents' concerns.

The first meeting will be held Tuesday, June 6 at 6:30 p.m. at OSU Stillwater Campus, Theater 203 in the Student Union.

The second meeting will be held Wednesday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Gregory's University, in Sarkey's Performing Arts Center.

The meetings will also discuss the current litigation underway. Weitz & Luxenberg has filed two class action suits against oil and gas companies in response to severe damage caused by powerful earthquakes in Cushing and Pawnee.