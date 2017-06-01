Bethany Police Search For Three Suspects In Stolen Trailer Theft

A trailer stolen from a Bethany driveway last week was recovered, but police say the suspects are still on the loose.

Detective Brady Schmiedeberg believes the three suspects are somewhere in the area hiding out. He said 24-year-old Rose Mullins, 25-year-old Buddy Mullins, and 31-year-old Michael Wall are connected to the case.

Surveillance video from last week showed the crime clearly. Schmiedeberg said the video was clear enough for police to identify the Mullins’.

“A lot of citizens have been calling Crime Stoppers and giving us information in regards to the trailer theft,” the detective said.

On Tuesday, arrest warrants were issued.

The detective said although Michael Wall was not shown in the video, they have reason to believe he is connected. “He’s associated with them, Schmiedeberg said, “He’s got an active warrant for an unrelated charge.”

He said patrol officers were actively searching for the suspects on Thursday. Anyone that sees any of the three individuals is asked to call 911.