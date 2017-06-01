3.0 Magnitude Quake Rumbles In Major County

A small earthquake rattled residents in Major County, Thursday afternoon.

The 3.0 magnitude temblor was recorded just after 4 p.m., 11 miles south southeast of the town of Waynoka, or about 97 miles northwest of the OKC metro, at a depth of about two and a half miles.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries associated with this quake.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes of magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.