Showers, Storms Move Out Thursday Evening

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Showers and storms taking place Thursday afternoon, will continue to weaken in the evening. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with temperatures dropping to the mid 60's.

Look for partly cloudy skies Friday, with a slight chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening. Severe weather is not expected but brief gusty wind, small hail, and lightning are possible. Highs will still top out in the low 80's.

Chances for more widespread rain will take place Saturday morning.

