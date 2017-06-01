Crews Respond To Apartment Fire In SE OKC

Emergency crews responded to an apartment fire on the southeast side, Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the Ambassador Courts apartments near SE 15th & S. High Avenue. Residents who live nearby said they woke up to the smell of smoke and were evacuated.

Crews worked quickly to contain the blaze to the single affected unit at the complex. 12 units were affected by smoke, and 2 by fire. The fire chief said no one appeared to be inside the burning unit at the time.

Police said the tenant in the affected apartment was in the process of moving out. Candles were used in the apartment because the power was turned off. Authorities are still unsure if the candles are what caused the fire.

Damage is estimated at $40,000 dollars.

