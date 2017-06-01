OKC Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspects - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspects

By Alexis Embry, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An armed robbery was reported Wednesday night at a southwest Oklahoma City business, police said.

The robbery occurred at approximately 9:38 p.m. at CDR Electronics near I-240 and S Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said the suspects are described as two black males who left with "a bunch of stuff" in an unknown car. 

No arrests have been made. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
