OKC Dodgers To Host Hometown Heroes Military Celebration Night Friday

The Oklahoma City Dodgers will honor the service and dedication of local military members and their families Friday on Hometown Heroes Military Celebration Night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Dodgers play the Colorado Springs Sky Sox at 7:05 p.m. Friday, and special festivities will be held throughout the evening, culminating with postgame fireworks presented by LifeShare.

“Friday allows us to recognize the commitments made by our local service men, women and their families and show them how grateful the Oklahoma City community is for their service,” said OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. “The Hometown Heroes Military Celebration Nights we hold each season have become some of the most anticipated dates on our schedule as we honor these devoted individuals.”

A swearing-in ceremony of new Air Force recruits and a ceremonial first pitch by Colonel Kenyon Bell, Commander, 72nd Air Base Wing from Tinker Air Force Base, will take place on the field prior to the game. A variety of armored vehicles will be on display on the ballpark’s plazas starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

The Honor Guard from Tinker Air Force Base will present the colors during the singing of the national anthem performed by Master Sergeant Robert Alford II, 552 Maintenance Group, Tinker Air Force Base. Alford will also perform “God Bless America” during the game.

Representatives from each branch of the military, as well as other military and veteran organizations, will be available on the concourse throughout the evening to share information with fans.

The Dodgers open a four-game home series against the Colorado Springs Sky Sox at 7:05 p.m. tomorrow on a $2 Thursday that features $2 soda, bottled water and beer from a line of Pepsi and Budweiser products.

Friday is Hometown Heroes Military Celebration Night with Friday Fireworks presented by LifeShare.

Saturday’s 7:05 p.m. game against the Sky Sox falls on Marvel Super Hero Night and fans can meet Spider-Man and Captain America throughout the evening. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first 500 fans age 12 and under will receive a free Dodgers cape.

Sunday’s game starts at 2:05 p.m. on Faith Night and a Chaparral Energy Family Sunday. Each Sunday home game offers family friendly activities throughout the afternoon, including pregame player autographs and kids can run the bases after the game. A special $15 ticket will provide admission to a postgame concert by Sanctus Real.

Tickets are available through the OKC Dodgers ticket office located on South Mickey Mantle Drive, by phone at (405) 218-1000, or by visiting okcdodgers.com.

-OKC Dodgers-