Homicide Suspect Arrested Following Chase, Crash In NW OKC

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

One suspect is in custody following a high-speed chase and crash in northwest Oklahoma City, Wednesday afternoon.

Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Christopher Lamont Carter and told News 9 the suspect is one of two people wanted in connection with a murder in mid-May near SW 59th and Lee Avenue in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were involved in the chase.

It began as a normal traffic stop in the area of NW 122 Street and N. Western Avenue Suspect, driving a black Pontiac Torrent, wound around a few streets on the northwest and northeast side before finally crashing out and rolling into a telephone poll near NW 122nd Street and N. Walker Avenue. The pursuit only lasted between five and 10 minutes.  

An arrest warrant was issued for Carter and another suspect, Devon Bowman, on May 26 in the homicide of Jerome Garrett. Officers say Garrett was found shot to death on May 17 in the street near SW 59th and Lee Avenue. Police say he had been shot multiple times. Court documents reveal Garrett and Bowman may have had an argument over a girl both were trying to date. 

Authorities have shut down NW 122 Street, between N Western Avenue and N. Santa Fe Avenue, while crews work to clear the scene of wreckage.

Carter was booked in the Oklahoma County jail on complaints stemming from the chase as well as the murder complaint.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

