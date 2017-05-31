Edmond Chase Suspect Identified And Arrested

Authorities were in pursuit of a chase suspect, around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, in northwest Oklahoma City.

OKC Police said the chase started out as a traffic stop near NW 50th & Lake Hefner Parkway. An officer spotted a black BMW, ran the tag, and discovered it was stolen.

The suspect fled the officer into Edmond, initiating a response by Edmond PD. The suspect and a passenger then bailed out of the vehicle in a wooded area near Memorial and Coltrane. A perimeter was set up to search for the suspect. Air-One and a K9 officer were also at the location.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol assisted at the scene a short time later.

Authorities said the suspect's girlfriend attempted to hide out in a home nearby before she was located by police. Officers also discovered a cell phone in the vehicle left behind by the suspect.

Authorities called off the search around 6:00 a.m. and said they will track the suspect by other means.

Around 7:45 a.m. OKC Police confirmed the suspect was in their custody. He has been identified as Carol Monroe, he goes by the name of Reynolds. Police say the passenger was detained but not arrested.

Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information.