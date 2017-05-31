Over 100 Criminal Investigations Now Underway At VA Hospitals Na - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Over 100 Criminal Investigations Now Underway At VA Hospitals Nationwide

Federal authorities have launched dozens of new criminal investigations into possible opioid and other drug theft by employees at Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals, a sign the problem isn't going away despite new prevention efforts.  It brings the total number of open criminal investigations to 108 involving missing prescriptions, theft or unauthorized drug use. (Associated Press)

Only on News 9, the VA Hospital in Oklahoma confirms they are not involved in the federal investigation. 

We are not one of the facilities with an open criminal investigation involving missing prescriptions, theft or unauthorized drug use.  In fact, our controlled substance program was cited last year as a best practice in several areas by VA officials.  Some of the ways in which we monitor and track opioids include random drug tests for staff with access to opioids, complete inventory of opioids by multiple staff members upon arrival of shipments, and unannounced inspections of all areas containing opioids on a monthly basis." –Stacy Rine, APR, FACHE, Public Affairs Officer U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs 

