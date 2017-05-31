3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In Pawnee County

A 3.4 magnitude earthquakes was recorded near the town of Pawnee, in Pawnee County, on Wednesday.

The quake was recorded at 2:03 a.m, 8 miles west of Skedee, 9 miles southwest of Ralston, and 54 miles west of Tulsa.

No damage or injuries have been reported with the earthquake.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes of magnitudes of 4.0 and greater