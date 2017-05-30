Camera Captures Smash-And-Grab Burglary At SW OKC Business

Police are looking to the public for information regarding a very coordinated burglary of a southwest Oklahoma City check cashing business.

It happened on May 23 at the Order Express business located in the 2700 block of SW 29th St., near the intersection of SW 29th St. and S. May Ave. A security camera was rolling as the events unfolded.

According to a police report, just after 5:30 a.m. two suspects approach the business with crowbars and pry open the front door. Next, a third suspect carrying a sledge hammer enters the business and smashes through the bulletproof glass of a security door, where the three find a safe.

"They had specifically targeted this business.” Officer Travis Vernier of the OKC Police Department said, “That perhaps they had some kind of knowledge because as you said they moved straight to that safe as soon as they made entry into the business."

The sledgehammer-wielding suspect then pounds on the safe until it breaks open. The suspects empty the safe and then flee the scene. Authorities say the crooks were in and out of the business in a little more than two minutes. Also, all three suspects were completely disguised from head to toe.

Patricia Ruiz works at the Econo Wise Insurance Company right next door. She says this is kinda scary.

"Because we all work around here, so we always wanna be safe for everybody."

So, Ruiz and her co-workers have agreed to be more aware of their surroundings. They don't want to take any chances.

"Pretty much stay together. If you're closing your business, everybody walk out the same time. Get to your vehicles. Make sure everybody gets safely to their cars."

The manager of Order Express was not available to talk on camera. If you have any information regarding this robbery, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. You may be eligible for a cash reward.