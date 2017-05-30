OKCPS Looking To Replace Seven Principals Before Next Fall

Promotions, retirement, and reassignments have all been reasons named for why seven Oklahoma City Public Schools is losing principals.

Edwards Elementary, Emerson North, FD Moon Academy, Greystone Elementary, Heronville Elementary, Rancho Village Elementary, and Roosevelt Middle will all have new chiefs come fall. Principals at both Emerson North and Heronville Elementary accepted promotions. Principals at Edwards Elementary and FD Moon Academy resigned.

"Each one is highly qualified, and I am confident they will do a great job," OKCPS Superintendent Aurora Lora said of the new principals at all the schools. "They will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to each of their schools."

The changes in leadership are effective as of next school year.