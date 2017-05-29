OKC Police Arrest 3 Suspects In Pawn Shop Robbery

Police said 4 suspects attempted to burglarize a Pawn shop in northwest Oklahoma City after 4:30 Monday morning.

Authorities said the four suspects tried to break down the back door of the Extra Cash Gold & Loan pawn shop off Hefner Rd. & Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officers credit the business' alarm system for their quick response. Multiple officers responded to the scene and arrested three suspects who fled on foot.

We had a lot of officers arrive on scene pretty quickly, said Officer Anthony Glover. We had Air 1 and K9 arrive. It was an extensive search. For the last suspect we weren't able to locate them. We do have three in custody though.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for information as it becomes available.

