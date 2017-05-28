Warm, Dry Memorial Day For Most In OK

It will be a very warm and dry Memorial Day for most! We will drop to the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies Sunday night.
We'll see plenty of sunshine Monday with highs topping out in the mid-80s. There is only a small chance we see any isolated showers and storms Monday afternoon in northern Oklahoma. Most will stay dry.
The week ahead looks unsettled with near daily chances for isolated showers and storms. The severe threat however looks to stay low.
