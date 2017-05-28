Memorial Day Ceremonies Around The OKC Metro - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Memorial Day Ceremonies Around The OKC Metro

Posted: Updated:

Multiple groups have scheduled ceremonies on Memorial Day to honor the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who lost their lives while serving their country.

Oklahoma City

A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the 45th Infantry Museum, 2145 NE 36, to honor the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces and those who lost their lives serving their country.

A Memorial Day ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 13313 N Kelley Ave. The event honors those who fought and died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

At 10:30 a.m. Monday, Memorial Day will be observed at the Union Soldiers Cemetery, NE 36 and Martin Luther King Avenue. Members of Sallie Peacheater Tent 18 Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Jeremiah Smith Camp No. 1 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and 10th Kansas Infantry Reenactors will provide the ceremony. The public is invited.

Moore

The Bruce January VFW Post 8706 and American Legion will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at Veterans Memorial Park, 1900 SE 4 St.

Yukon

Veterans will be honored at 11 a.m. Monday at the Yukon Cemetery, 660 Garth Brooks Blvd. Refreshments will be served afterward at the Yukon Veterans Museum, 1010 W Main.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.