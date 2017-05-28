Memorial Day Ceremonies Around The OKC Metro

Multiple groups have scheduled ceremonies on Memorial Day to honor the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who lost their lives while serving their country.

Oklahoma City

A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the 45th Infantry Museum, 2145 NE 36, to honor the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces and those who lost their lives serving their country.

A Memorial Day ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 13313 N Kelley Ave. The event honors those who fought and died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

At 10:30 a.m. Monday, Memorial Day will be observed at the Union Soldiers Cemetery, NE 36 and Martin Luther King Avenue. Members of Sallie Peacheater Tent 18 Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Jeremiah Smith Camp No. 1 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and 10th Kansas Infantry Reenactors will provide the ceremony. The public is invited.

Moore

The Bruce January VFW Post 8706 and American Legion will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at Veterans Memorial Park, 1900 SE 4 St.

Yukon

Veterans will be honored at 11 a.m. Monday at the Yukon Cemetery, 660 Garth Brooks Blvd. Refreshments will be served afterward at the Yukon Veterans Museum, 1010 W Main.