Suspect Identified; Witnesses Asked To Come Forward In Fatal Lin - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Suspect Identified; Witnesses Asked To Come Forward In Fatal Lincoln Co. Crash

Posted: Updated:
By Briauna Brown, News9.com
Connect
The suspect in a fatal Lincoln County crash that killed one man and injured 3 others, has now been identified. The suspect in a fatal Lincoln County crash that killed one man and injured 3 others, has now been identified.
LINCOLN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The suspect in a fatal Lincoln County crash that killed one man and injured 3 others, has now been identified. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is also asking for any witnesses of the crash to come forward.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Friday, on I-44 between Luther and Wellston at milemarker 152.

According to OHP, a Ford Expedition traveling eastbound was rear-ended by a black Cadallic CTS driven by 29-year-old Deneisha Rehauna Lowrey.

Due to the impact, the Ford Expedition flipped and crossed into the center median. That driver, 36-year-old Joseph Blazier died at the scene. The four passengers in the vehicle, a 29-year-old female and three children ages 9, 5, and 10 months, were also injured. The female was transported in critical condition.

Deneisha Lowrey was suspected to be impaired and was arrested at the scene. She has now been booked into the Lincoln County on a complaint of manslaughter.

OHP asks if anyone knows where Deneisha was prior to the crash or if anyone saw her driving in an unsafe manner to contact OHP Traffic Homicide at 1-866-OHP-TIPS. You can also email OHPTips@dps.ok.gov

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.