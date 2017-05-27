Suspect Identified; Witnesses Asked To Come Forward In Fatal Lincoln Co. Crash

The suspect in a fatal Lincoln County crash that killed one man and injured 3 others, has now been identified.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Friday, on I-44 between Luther and Wellston at milemarker 152.

According to OHP, a Ford Expedition traveling eastbound was rear-ended by a black Cadallic CTS driven by 29-year-old Deneisha Rehauna Lowrey.

Due to the impact, the Ford Expedition flipped and crossed into the center median. That driver, 36-year-old Joseph Blazier died at the scene. The four passengers in the vehicle, a 29-year-old female and three children ages 9, 5, and 10 months, were also injured. The female was transported in critical condition.

Deneisha Lowrey was suspected to be impaired and was arrested at the scene. She has now been booked into the Lincoln County on a complaint of manslaughter.

OHP asks if anyone knows where Deneisha was prior to the crash or if anyone saw her driving in an unsafe manner to contact OHP Traffic Homicide at 1-866-OHP-TIPS. You can also email OHPTips@dps.ok.gov.