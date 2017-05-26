OKCPD Arrest Homicide Suspect From Apartment Shooting This Week

OKCPD have made an arrest in a homicide case from earlier this week. News9 brought this story to you as breaking news on Wednesday.

Police arrested Antonio Hicks for the murder of Joseph Thompson. Authorities found Thompson critically wounded outside The Reserve at West 10th Apartments near NW 10th & MacArthur. Thompson was transported to OU Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Hicks is booked in the Oklahoma City County Jail on complaints of first degree murder in the first degree, and two counts of shooting with intent to kill. Police are unclear what led up to the shooting.

