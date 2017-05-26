OKCPD Arrests Man After Finding Grenades In RV

Police said 41-year-old Scott Michael Boden was arrested after explosives were found in his RV. The discovery was made early Friday morning during a traffic stop.

Around 1:00 a.m., an Oklahoma City police officer pulled over a recreational vehicle. The officer said there was something suspicious about the driver.

When he glanced inside the RV, the officer saw a possible explosive device.

“It wasn’t practical to try to shut down all of I-40 at that point,” said Master-Sergeant Gary Knight with OKCPD.

Instead of closing the interstate, they deemed it safe enough to tow the RV to Wheeler Park’s parking lot.

The bomb squad arrived and did a thorough search of the vehicle. They found a pistol, a rifle, and multiple grenades.

Boden, the driver, was arrested and will be charged with five counts of manufacturing an explosive device. Police say he was assembling the grenades.

The suspect is from Nevada, according to authorities. He had a Nevada ID and Nevada plates on his RV.

Police say for now the grenades are being held as evidence. Eventually, the bomb squad will safely dispose them.