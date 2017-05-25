Watch Baby Boomers In Action

Jim McWhirter, owner of Wellington Parke Retirement Communities, wants to help baby boomers spend their retirement on solid ground.

He's taking to the airwaves with a special paid program called, "Baby Boomers in Action." The program will air each Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on News 9 Plus, channel 52.

"Research shows that many Boomers prefer to age-in-place in their existing homes," said McWhirter. "Some, however, choose to “right size,” not downsize their living space and invest only in the square footage and utility expenses that they truly need."

