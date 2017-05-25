OHP Arrests Suspect After Wrong Way Chase On I-240 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OHP Arrests Suspect After Wrong Way Chase On I-240

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
Connect
The suspect lays on a stretcher. The suspect lays on a stretcher.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested a man who led them on both a high-speed chase and a foot chase near I-240 and Penn for driving on the wrong side of the interstate.

Police say the suspect was driving white sedan, reported as stolen out of Lawton, east in the westbound lanes of I-240 and then began intentionally trying to ram oncoming traffic. The suspect hit a minivan head-on and then clipped a Ford Mustang.

The chase began in Canadian County near Yukon. Police found drug paraphernalia in the car and believe the suspect was under the influence.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Stay with News 9 for updates.

