Daniel Gonzalez And Mickey Daly Tally Goals In Energy FC Win

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Daniel Gonzalez and Mickey Daly each netted a goal as OKC Energy FC bested Portland Timbers 2, 2-1, Wednesday night at Taft Stadium. The two-goal performance marked Energy FC’s first multi-goal showing of the 2017 USL season.

With the match tied 1-1 in the 75th minute, OKC’s Miguel Gonzalez sent a cross into the Portland box, where Daly headed home the eventual game-winner, past Portland keeper Wade Hamilton. The goal secured OKC's second win in five days, and third win in a week, counting last Wednesday's 5-1 win over Moreno Valley FC in U.S. Open Cup play.

Daniel Gonzalez got OKC on the board first, when he put back a rebound from just inside the Portland six off a saved shot by Alex Dixon in the 54th minute. 

Portland knotted the affair in the 59th minute, when Victor Arboleda took a pass through OKC defenders from Augustine Williams and booted a shot from the left side of the OKC box that curved around diving Energy FC keeper Cody Laurendi.

For a second straight match, Energy FC held a distinct advantage in shots on goal, outshooting Portland 13-8.

With the win, Energy FC improved to 3-4-1, while Portland fell to a USL Western Conference-worst 1-8-1.

Energy FC next travels to Colorado Springs, where the club will face the Switchbacks FC in a pair of matches over a span of four days. First, the clubs will square off in the third round of the 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at 8 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, May 31. The following Saturday, June 3, the clubs meet again for their regularly scheduled USL match at 7 p.m. CDT. Both matches will be played at the Switchbacks’ home venue, Weidner Field.

-Energy FC-

