OKC Police Look To Identify Two Teen Boys Accused Of Stealing Guns

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Surveillance cameras captured video of two teenagers in school uniforms breaking into a home in northwest Oklahoma City.  

It happened Thursday afternoon in the 2400 block of NW 18 Street. 

The homeowners said the suspects — who appear to be middle schoolers — kicked in the backdoor of the home. 

They said the thieves then stole electronics, a pistol, a shotgun and two rifles before running away. 

Pat Lowry is a neighbor and said she worked with Oklahoma inmates in the 1980s.  

“People who do criminal acts are pretty stupid, until they get caught. And when they’re sorry, they’re usually sorry they got caught, not that they did it,” she said. 

The homeowner said after last week’s rain and wind storms, two nearby OG&E trucks were broken into.  

“Our neighborhood and surrounding neighborhoods seem to be having a problem with break-ins to our houses, garages and cars recently,” they said.

