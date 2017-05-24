House Passes Motor Vehicle Purchase Tax

The State House of Representatives passed a bill today that means it will cost Oklahomans more money the next time they buy a car. Last night, legislative committee passed a $6.8 billion spending plan, now they’re trying to fund it.

But, because the deadline has passed for presenting new taxes and fees, they’re getting creative. Representatives passed a bill that would repeal the state sales tax exemption on the purchase of motor vehicles. In short, that means that all new motor vehicle sales – new or used – will be subject to a 1.25 percent sales tax on the value of the vehicle. That’s on top of the 3.25 percent tax we already pay.

