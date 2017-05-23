OKCPD Identify Homicide Victim From January Fire

Oklahoma City Police identify a murder victim who was burned beyond recognition in January 2017.

Brandon Chase Alexander, 21, of Edmond was allegedly shot inside his car on Clarence Court in the Fox Run Addition. The car was later set on fire.

"I looked out the window and saw a massive fireball," an unidentified witness explained.

Cell phone video of the fire showed the intensity of the flames when Oklahoma City Firefighters arrived to the scene. The fire initially concealed evidence of the murder.

According to court records, Taylor Lawrence tried to cover up the crime. He was arrested and charged with first degree murder in Oklahoma County District Court. Lawrence had allegedly been in the car with Brandon Alexander that night. Records show they both had guns and Lawrence wanted to trade but when Alexander refused he was shot.

Two witnesses told investigators Lawrence ran from the scene to his home around the corner. He allegedly admitted to the witnesses that he shot Alexander and was going to get rid of the gun.

Investigators say Lawrence also admitted he returned to the scene and set the victim's car on fire.

Lawrence has been in the Oklahoma County Jail awaiting trial.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14th.