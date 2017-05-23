OKCPD Identify Homicide Victim From January Fire

Authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in southwest OKC, Friday morning.More >>
Authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in southwest OKC, Friday morning.More >>
A second victim of the collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker near Singapore was identified by the Navy on Friday.More >>
A second victim of the collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker near Singapore was identified by the Navy on Friday.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.