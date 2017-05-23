San Diego Police Honor Fallen Oklahoma Officers

Two San Diego Police Officers are traveling across the country to honor police officers killed in the line of duty.

Oklahoma City is one of 15 stops on their journey home from Washington DC.

They just returned from the nation's capitol after participating in the National Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony and wanted to show support for their brothers and sisters in blue.

"We wanted to go to various states across the country to express our condolences for all their officers lost, because a loss for one law enforcement agency is a loss for all of us," said SDPD sergeant Mike Pidgeon.

This year, one of their own was added to the memorial. Officer Johnathan DeGuzman was killed in the line of duty in 2016.

"He had a wife, two children. A hardworking officer involved with our gang suppression unit team. He was a member of our SWAT team. Just an all-around good officer," Pidgeon said.

Officer DeGuzman was one of over 140 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2016 - which was up from previous years across the country.

Oklahoma officers say it helps knowing they have their law enforcement family there to support them through tough times.

"Those losses, having family there, having friends, fellow officers that serve alongside you really helps strengthen the bonds in the community and amongst those of you that wear a uniform," Oklahoma Highway Patrol Chief Ricky Adams said.

The San Diego police officers will continue on their journey to New Mexico next.