Warr Acres Pawn Shop Robbed At Gunpoint

WARR ACRES, Oklahoma -

Fast Cash Pawn on the Northwest Expressway had not been open an hour when two armed suspects rushed the counter.

Surveillance videos shows a clerk running for the back room when the suspects, armed with guns, came in to the shop at 9:51 a.m.

One of the suspects can be seen chasing after the clerk while the second suspect smashes glass cases filled with guns. Warr Acres Police say gunshots were reported during the robbery but no one was hit.

"We are thankful everyone is safe and unharmed," Fast Cash employee Hal Zimmerman remarked.

According to the surveillance video,  the suspects forced an employee to dump the cash drawer into a bag. The two suspects can also be seen demanding the employees to the get on the ground. At that point, they proceeded to grab an unknown number of guns.

"The property can be replaced," Zimmerman explained. "We are just glad the lives of our employees were spared."

The pawn shop employees are now working to compile a list of the stolen guns and serial numbers.

"That's putting more guns on the streets," Warr Acres Deputy Chief John Gray said.

Police believe the clothing worn by the suspects could stand out to someone. The first suspect's hoodie had the word "John Marshall" on the back. The second suspect was wearing a Carl Albert High School hoodie that had the word  "Titans" on the front.

Anyone with information leading to the identities of these suspects, is encouraged to notify the Warr Acres Police Departments Criminal Investigations Unit at 405-789-3329.

