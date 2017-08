Warr Acres police are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery at a metro pawn shop.

Officers say two male suspects entered the Fast Cash Pawn shop located at 5900 Northwest Expressway Monday morning, where they stole numerous guns and jewelry. One gunshot was fired but no one was hurt. Officers say both suspects were wearing hoodies, one wearing light-colored pants and the other wearing black pants.

The suspects fled the store on foot headed south. Police are reviewing surveillance footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300, or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com