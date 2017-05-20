OKC Thunder’s Enes Kanter Returning To U.S. After Being Held At - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Thunder’s Enes Kanter Returning To U.S. After Being Held At Romanian Airport

By News9.com
By CBS News
Saturday morning, Enes Kanter released a video via Twitter saying he was being held by police at a Romanian airport, because his passport was canceled by the Turkish embassy.

According to reports, after several hours at the airport Kanter was released and allowed on a flight to London. From there, he should be en route to the U.S. 

Kanter believes the cancellation of his passport has to do with his political views. He's an outspoken critic of the government in his home country of Turkey. His family even disowned him because he supported a coup against Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Nonetheless, Kanter's stance has never swayed and he continues to be very active in Turkish politics from afar.

The Thunder told ESPN that they are, “working with the league office and gathering information through the appropriate channels.”

Saturday is also Kanter's 25th birthday.

