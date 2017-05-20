Sunshine Returns This Weekend Across OK - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sunshine Returns This Weekend Across OK

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The weather pattern finally hits a stretch of smooth road this weekend as the sunshine returns in full force.

It will stay cooler than normal Saturday and Sunday, but after several days of indoor weather, the weekend will feature two fantastic outdoor days!

Hope you're able to enjoy it as rain and storm chances return on Monday.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
