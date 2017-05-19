Konawa Grocery Store Heavily Damaged After Lightning Strike - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Konawa Grocery Store Heavily Damaged After Lightning Strike

KONAWA, Oklahoma -

A fire caused by an early Friday morning lightning strike heavily damaged a historical landmark in Konawa. 

Streetman’s Supermarket has served Konawa residents since ten years before America’s involvement in World War Two.  Barry Streetman’s grandfather F.M. Streetman opened the place in 1931.   

Partially because of health reasons, Barry sold the business a year and a half ago.  He said he hopes the people he sold the store to are able to rebuild and re-open.

“We used to do a big delivery business," Streetman said. "We had a lot of customers who didn’t’ have automobiles. Had a lot of older customers who were shut ins.”

We contacted the present owners of the store Friday, they said they had no comment. 

Larry Johnson is a 1959 Konawa High School graduate.  He said Streetman’s used to deliver groceries to his mother, who lived to be 97 years old.

“It’s the first time in my life that there hasn’t been a Streetman’s you know," Johnson said. "It tugs at you. Oh yeah it’s emotional, sure.”

