Popular OK Highway Set To Close For Five Days In June

A highway closure could cause issues for commuters in Oklahoma City. From June 2nd at 8:00 p.m. to June 7th, I-235 will be closed from the I-44 interchange to the 36th Street exit.

Nearly 100,000 cars commute on this highway daily. Those commuters will need to find a different route in two weeks.

“This is all weather-permitting,” Spokeswoman with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, Terri Angier said.

If there is any chance of rain in the forecast for that week, the timeline will change.

Angier said the original plan would be a bigger headache for commuters with a weekend closure and three weeks of single-lane traffic in each direction.

This new plan will eliminate the three weeks of narrowing and just extend the weekend closure to five days.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has worked with The City Of Oklahoma City to find alternate routes for drivers.

City detours include North Classen Blvd., North Martin Luther King Ave. going north and southbound, and North 36th St., North 23rd St. and North Reno Ave. going east to westbound.

Lincoln Boulevard will also be open during contruction.

For alternate highways, commuters can take I-35, I-44, and I-40.

The project has been going on for over 8 months, and many commuters are already anticipating this shut down and finding detours.

“The public has really cooperated with us,” Angier said. “We really appreciate it.”

At the end of the project, a four-lane interstate will be six to ten lanes wide in different areas. The flooding problems at the interchange will also be reduced with new construction. Ramps and roads are expected to be smoother.

Angier said this is the state’s largest and most expensive project, about $88 million, but she believes it will be worth it.

