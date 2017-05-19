Storms And Showers Friday Evening, 70's & 80's This Weekend

Showers and storms will continue Friday evening, mainly south and east of Oklahoma City. News 9 meteorologists are also monitoring another area along the cold front in northwest Oklahoma. All severe weather modes are possible in these areas, including tornadoes. Storm trackers are also out patrolling. Eventually the cold front will come through overnight and temperatures will drop to the low 50's.

The weekend looks nice and quiet with mostly clear skies and highs in the 70's Saturday and in the 80's on Sunday.