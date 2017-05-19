1 Killed In 5 Car, Motorcycle Accident In SW OKC

One person has been killed in an accident in Southwest Oklahoma City.

?? Traffic Alert: Fatal accident at SW 59/Walker Ave. 5 cars & a motorcycle involved. The intersection will be closed for hours. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) May 19, 2017

The accident at Southwest 59th St. and South Walker Ave. involved five cars and a motorcycle.

According to police, the accident was caused by a person who appeared to have suffered a medical episode.

The fatal victim was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital, authorities said.

