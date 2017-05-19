Edmond Police ID Suspect Arrested In Oak Tree Standoff

Edmond police have identified the suspect in a Friday morning standoff in the Oak Tree Country Club. The suspect, 35-year-old Kyle Duwayne Wilson, surrendered around 9:30 a.m.

The standoff began late Thursday when Wilson took a woman and two children hostage with an assault rifle. All three hostages were released some time in the night.

There were no reported injuries.

